Everyone in the ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Adaptation

The Color Purple is getting a new life.

A new film is in the works, with some major actors attached, some of whom are reprising their Broadway roles.

The film also features some of the same supporting characters as the original, which was released nearly four decades ago.

A remake of the classic film will be directed by Blitz Bazawule.

The historical drama from 1985 is based on Alice Walker’s novel of the same name.

The project’s central themes are the suffering of Black women in the South.

Black Is King, the Beyoncé-produced video that accompanies the 2019 remake of The Lion King, was co-directed by Bazawule.

His feature debut, The Burial of Kojo, is currently available on Netflix.

The Color Purple’s current cast includes: Danielle Brooks as Sofia, reprising her role from the show’s 2015 Broadway run; Taraji P Henson as sultry nightclub singer Shug Avery; Fantasia as Celie, reprising her role from the 2015 Broadway run; Halle Bailey as Nettie, Celie’s long-lost sister; Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Celie’s abusive and older husband; Cole Domingo as Mister; and HER

Oprah Winfrey’s salary for ‘The Color Purple’ was shockingly low (dollar)35K.

Several cast members, including Brooks and Fantasia, took to social media to share their live reactions to being cast in the film.

In March 2022, the film will begin production in Georgia.

Oprah Winfrey is an executive producer on the film.

“This ain’t your mama’s Color Purple,” Oprah said, according to Vanity Fair.

Oprah’s reconnection to the new film was a no-brainer after the novel had such a profound impact on her life.

“In my life, it’s served as a vehicle for magic and purpose,” she explained.

“I don’t know of anyone who has ever been a part of it who hasn’t had their life improved.”

Everything stems from Alice Walker’s original words, which were based on love.

This community, these people, and those characters inspire me.

And it just keeps getting passed on and on.

I’m looking forward to seeing the next evolution, which isn’t linked…

