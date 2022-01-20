Everyone is saying the same thing when a woman decorates her car with £6.99 BandM lights.

Everyone is commenting on the woman who decorates her car with £6.99 BandM lights.

A WOMAN has revealed how she used £6.99 Bandamp;M lights to decorate the inside of her car.

She shared on Facebook how she installed colored lights in her foot well that “flash to the beat of the music” thanks to a special setting.

“For anyone who likes to do a bit to their car!” she said on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK page.

“These were out-of-home bargains for £6.99.”

“It says for front as well as back foot wells because it comes with four strips, but I have all of mine in the front!”

“Plugs into the cigarette lighter and has a color-changing control.”

Many people expressed an interest in following in her footsteps and grabbing the lights.

“Oh my god, I need these,” one said.

“I bought these to entertain my disabled son in the back seat,” one said.

“I have these but been told they are illegal and that I could get pulled over for using them so never turn them on?” wrote one person.

It’s a common misconception that driving with the interior lights on will get you in trouble.

You may have heard that turning on a car’s interior lights while driving is illegal and can result in a fine or points on your license.

However, this is one of the most widely held automotive myths.

However, having your interior lights on may cause problems.

You could be charged with careless driving if you’re pulled over for bad driving and it’s determined that the interior lights were the cause.

And if you’ve turned on the lights because you’ve dropped something or are rummaging through the glove box, you could be charged with driving while inattentive.

You should also make sure your lights do not cause other drivers to become distracted.

You must not “use any lights in a manner that would dazzle or cause discomfort to other road users,” according to the Highway Code.

It also says you should avoid distractions like loud music, trying to read maps, or eating and drinking while driving, so if you’re doing any of these things while driving with a light on, you could be pulled over.

Another common misunderstanding about driving is that it is illegal to eat while driving.

