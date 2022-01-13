Everyone is saying the same thing when an organization expert shares her savvy hacks for storing food for weeks.

The savvy hacks that help her store food for weeks are shared by an organization expert – but everyone says the same thing.

We’ve all been annoyed by moldy fruits and vegetables that were only a few days old.

Produce frequently becomes soft and sticky before we have a chance to eat it.

One woman, who goes by the online handle @skylar_toth, claims to know how to keep your produce fresh for weeks.

“First, you need to soak them for 30 minutes in a water, vinegar, and salt solution,” the organization expert said on TikTok.

She poured the ingredients into a large sink and soaked the lettuce, herbs, peppers, and strawberries.

“Then I roll it up in wet paper towels for lettuce,” she explained as she laid out her lettuce on the damp napkins.

“I do the same thing with my herbs before placing them in a Ziploc bag.”

“Make sure to snip the ends before you do this,” she added when it came to parsley and cilantro.

She claims that strawberries “thrive in a mason jar.”

This is the only way to keep them.”

Carrots and celery, for example, stay crisp and fresh if stored in a mason jar filled with water.

“If you don’t do this, they’ll probably become soggy in a couple of days.”

Despite the fact that the tips are very useful, the majority of viewers thought the process took too long.

“Do you do any of these?” asked one user. “Sometimes I just put the whole grocery bag on one shelf in my fridge and rummage through it.”

“Am I the only one who thinks this is incredibly wasteful?! Just wash it when you’re done with it,” another person commented.

Last but not least, there was this person who simply dismissed it: “Ohhh, cool.

I’ll just keep putting them in the refrigerator.”

