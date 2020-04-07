‘Everyone is sick of tacos, bolognese and chilli con carne’: Mums share meals to cook with mince

A woman has sought help on social media after revealing her family is ‘sick’ of eating tacos, bolognese and chilli con carne while in quarantine.

Posting to the Australian communal Facebook group Mums Who Cook and Bake, other mums lended a helping hand to provided the woman with alternative meals to make using mince.

Since publishing the post online, 393 people have added their recipe suggestions, some of which included quesadillas, burgers and rissoles.

Multiple others suggested making meatballs with either beef or pork mince as the meal is perfect for larger families and can be prepared in bulk or frozen for a later date.

‘Last night I made meatballs and served it on pilaf, it was really yummy. I added some flat bread and tzatziki. Delish!’ one woman said.

Another said she cooks her meatballs in the slow cooker to add extra flavour to the meal.

A third said: ‘Dan Dan noodles! Best with pork mince, but I think any mince work’.

‘I made sausage rolls last night out of mince. There are endless options,’ another woman said.

Other meal suggestions included sausage rolls, meatloaf, burrito bowls, loaded fried and stuffed peppers.

One mum also recommended cooking with family members, especially children, to create a fun activity at home.