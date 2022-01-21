Everyone is talking about a tanner who shows off a mountain of mousse she used to bronze her skin – but it’s not about that.

Everyone is talking about a tanning fanatic who shows off a mountain of mousse she used to bronze her skin.

A TANNING fanatic flaunted the massive amount of mousse she uses to achieve her bronzed look, but that’s not what people are talking about.

Jacqui and Victoria Hondrou, Australian twins famous for their extreme tanning routine, have shocked viewers once again with a tanning clip.

One of the twins demonstrated how much tan she can apply in one sitting by creating a massive mountain of tanning mousse for everyone to dig into.

She then applied the tan with just rubber gloves instead of a tanning mitt, as the twins famously claim is preferable to using a tanning mitt.

The color of her legs after applying the tan, however, astounded viewers.

The video received 1.9 million views, and commenters were almost unanimous in their surprise at the woman’s newly tanned legs’ green tone.

One viewer commented, “Sister, you’re green,” while another agreed, “That’s not tan.”

“That’s the color of green.”

Another wondered, “Why is it green?”

Green undertones in fake tan are used to ensure the final color does not appear orange, as some viewers pointed out.

One commenter wrote, “Green cancels out orange,” while another wrote, “It goes on green to cancel out orange.”

It looks so natural when it’s washed off.”

The girls have previously gone viral for their tanning technique; despite using a lot of product and wearing rubber gloves, they always come out streak-free and perfectly bronzed.

