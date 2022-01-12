Everyone mistook me for a 20-year-old until I stopped dying my hair and revealed my true age, at which point they were shocked.

A WOMAN has stopped using hair dye and is embracing her natural beauty, which is attracting a lot of attention.

Despite her graying hair, she appears to be half her actual age, and her followers are surprised to learn she is not in her twenties.

For at least a year, the woman, who goes by the handle Slowly Silver on TikTok, has been growing out her dyed hair to show off her naturally gorgeous silver locks.

She compiled footage of her hair from each month in 2021 in a video posted to her account to demonstrate her progress.

People are fascinated by the fact that her hair is becoming less brown and more gray with each video.

One shocked viewer exclaimed, “Girl, you literally look in your 20s!!”

“When I get older, I hope to look as good as you!” exclaimed another.

“Not something I ever hear at my age!” she said in response to a user telling her she’s “so hot!”

So, what is her age?

She revealed her age as 51 in January 2021, which means she is 52 or about to turn 52 at the time of this writing.

She also admitted that she was a little apprehensive about embracing her natural hair, but that being in lockdown helped.

Thousands of encouraging comments left on her videos documenting her hair transformation journey have undoubtedly aided her.

“This is a lot of attention,” she wrote in a comment beneath her video documenting her 12-month progress.

“I enjoy a little attention, but I never expected this.”

“I’m not good with big numbers!”

“Thank you!” says the speaker.

The TikToker also received several compliments on her youthful-looking skin, which she credits to her skincare regimen.

Eucrin 30 SPF sunscreen, La Roche Posay Pigmentclar Brightening Deep Cleanser, Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, and SkinMedica Age Defense Retinol Complex are among the products she uses on her skin, according to the biography of her TikTok account.

She claims to use Aveda’s Cherry Almond Softening Leave-In Conditioner, Aveda’s smoothing shampoo and hair mask, Revlon’s One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush, MATRIX’s Total Results Brass Off Color Depositing Blue Shampoo, and Neutrogena Anti-Residue Gentle Clarifying Shampoo for her haircare.

There are several tips and tricks available for those who want to maintain the woman’s healthy-looking skin and hair.

