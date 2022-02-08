Everyone thinks I’m too hot to be a roofer because I have hair extensions and fake nails on the job.

Everyone thinks I’m too hot to be a roofer because I wear hair extensions and fake nails on the job.

A BEAUTY student has made the switch from hair extensions to home extensions by working as a roofer.

Rose Williams, 19, is “proudly” representing women in the construction industry by launching her roofing company.

The gifted student works as a project manager for her own roofing company while studying beauty therapy during the day.

“I don’t think many people expect a 19-year-old beauty therapy student in college to start her own roofing business,” Rose said.

“Seeing people’s faces light up with surprise when I tell them I’m a roofer and own my own business gives me a real rush.”

“I guess it’s because I love being glamorous and always wear false eyelashes and long acrylic nails – the longer the better!”

“When I’m working on a construction site, I’m constantly taunted with sarcastic remarks like ‘try not to break a nail.’

“However, my nails have never stopped me from doing anything and I’ve never broken a nail.”

“I understand that roofing and plastering are male-dominated fields, and I’ll never forget showing up for a plastering course to find the entire class was made up of men.”

When I first joined in, everyone, including the teacher, looked at me as if I were crazy!

“My profession elicits a wide range of reactions in me.

One guy asked what I did on a night out, and when I told him I was a roofer, he demanded to see my hands because he didn’t believe me.

“He wanted to see if my hands were functional.

I was delighted to show him, as he was completely perplexed by my long nails and how I managed to complete the task.

“I enjoy looking glamorous with my long hair, make-up, and manicured nails.

My course in beauty therapy is extremely important to me.

Because I am a girly girl who believes that celebrating femininity is wonderful, I enjoy doing pampering facials and massages.

“But, I suppose, I’m a tomboy as well, and I don’t mind getting my hands dirty and carrying bricks and tiles.”

“I believe that being a roofer and a beauty therapist are inextricably linked – it’s a wonderful balance.”

I assist people in beautifying their homes, and then I assist them in beautifying themselves.

“I believe a woman can accomplish anything a man can – I consider myself to be living proof.”

