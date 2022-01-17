Everyone thinks my twins aren’t related because they look so different – I’m tired of explaining myself.

After becoming tired of people constantly asking if her twins have different donors, a mother took to TikTok to vent her frustration.

Ashley Erario and her wife are the parents of fraternal twin sons Madden and Matteo, and they frequently post pictures of their family on Instagram.

Ashley was asked if they used different donors for the boys in a recent video, to which she replied in another clip: “When your video goes viral because people think your twins have different donors.”

She captioned the video with a request for a segment on genetics on Good Morning America because she’s tired of explaining it to others.

“Can we do a segment on genetics?” she wrote to @goodmorningamerica.

“So many people have said things like this! Lol,” she wrote in response to the person who suggested they had used “two different donors.”

They do appear to be quite dissimilar.”

Others who left comments on the post agreed that more genetics education is required.

One person wrote, “Girl! The lack of knowledge about genetics is killing me today.”

“Genetics is a lunatic’s playground.”

Someone else added, “Test their DNA and see what percentage they match at. so cute.”

“I went to school with a set of twins, one a heavy set short ginger and the other a tall olive skinned pencil – same parents,” a third person said.

“Hahaha I think they look like siblings! My twins have different color hair and eyes,” someone else wrote.

“One resembles dad, while the other resembles mom.”

“People are stupid.”

