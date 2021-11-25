‘Everyone’s Journey Is Different,’ says Jill Martin of the ‘Today Show,’ when she announces her reengagement to her ex-fiance.

For her “Steals and Deals” segment and stylist role on “Ambush Makeovers,” Jill Martin is a welcome addition to the Today Show.

Martin announced her split from fiancé Erik Brooks in May 2020, nearly a year after they were engaged.

Now, the Today contributor announces their reengagement and explains how she took the first step toward reconciliation.

Martin and Brooks got engaged for the first time over Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

In May 2020, the Today host revealed that the two had decided to part ways, citing the fact that they lived in two different states as a factor in their decision.

Martin is now talking about how she came to the decision to reconnect with her ex.

Martin wrote on Today.com: “I decided to call.”

“It had been 18 months since I’d returned the ring.”

We hadn’t spoken in 18 months.

I was never tempted to reach out during those months — the thought was too painful.”

Even though she had no idea how her ex-fiancé would react, the “Deals and Steals” guru took the risk of picking up the phone and calling him.

Martin recalled, “But then one day, I mustered the courage — chutzpah, as my Grammy would say — and I called at 2 p.m. on a Thursday.”

“He picked up the phone.”

Jill Martin of the ‘Today Show’ reveals a daily ritual she picked up from Kathie Lee Gifford.

Martin stated in her Today article that she planned to spend the rest of her life with Brooks and that they would be able to work through any issues.

“I never thought our relationship would break,” she explained, “even though we were fighting and hurting each other to the point where I thought it was irreparable.”

“However, it did.

There are times in life when you remember what you were wearing, the weather, and what was going on around you.

One of my defining moments was the conversation we had when we realized we needed to separate.”

Martin admitted that their relationship had taken a tumultuous turn after they met on a dating app in 2017 and had an enviable romance, but that their relationship had taken a tumultuous turn.

“The lows became more overwhelming than the highs after nearly three years of a near fairy tale,” she wrote.

“It wasn’t going to work.”

We were arguing a lot more than we were getting anything out of it…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhot.