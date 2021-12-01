Everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have Said Over the Years About Their Relationship

Play “Dear Ben” from Jennifer Lopez’s This Is Me… Then album from 2002, Alexa.

Lopez and Ben Affleck first became linked in the early 2000s, with the Grammy winner announcing their engagement to Diane Sawyer in November 2002.

She recalled the proposal at the time as “just a blanket, a quilt of rose petals all over the whole entire house.”

“There were so many candles, vases, and bouquets.

And my song “Glad” was playing in the background… I walked in and was completely overwhelmed.

I was completely taken aback and exclaimed, ‘Oh, my God.'”

Affleck enlisted Lopez’s mother’s assistance in proposing to her and reading her a love letter.

“I’d cried a lot over the years because of sadness.”

“And I cried incredible purging tears of happiness for the first time in my life,” she continued.

Before calling off their wedding in early 2004, the twosome co-starred in Gigli in 2003 and Jersey Girl in 2004.

Later that year, Lopez married Marc Anthony, while Affleck married Jennifer Garner.

The singer of “Waiting for Tonight” and the actor from “Town” both greeted children with their new partners.

Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014 after a decade of marriage. They have twins Max and Emme.

After ten years of marriage, Affleck and Garner — the parents of Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel — divorced in 2015.

While both Lopez and Affleck went on to have high-profile relationships after their divorces, the twosome caused a stir in April 2021 when they were spotted together following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez and Affleck were spotted together on vacation in Montana in May, in addition to being seen together in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, “Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other.”

“He’s still hoping they’ll be able to work things out.”

Another source told Us that Affleck and Lopez were still in touch after their Montana vacation.

“[She] has feelings for Ben,” she says.

“Things are moving in a romantic direction,” the insider said.

“Jen had a fantastic time in Montana, and she adores Ben’s friendship.”

The best quotes from Affleck and Lopez about their relationship and breakup can be found below:

Play, Alexa!

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship: Everything They’ve Said Over the Years

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Everything Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years