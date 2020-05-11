Everything from Martha Stewart x Aerosoles is 50 percent cheaper – but only for two more days

Yahoo Life strives to offer you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a percentage of purchases made through links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Everything in Martha Stewart’s classic aerosoles collection is currently 50% cheaper. (Photo credit: aerosols)

Aerosoles makes shoes that are so comfortable that you feel like you’re going on air. This promise is built right into the name. If you want to improve your shoe game for spring and summer, would you rather not float than go for a walk?

The popular brand, which masters style and walkability, has teamed up with legendary Martha Stewart to design a collection that is both chic and comfortable. Now Everything in Martha’s collection is 50 percent cheaper with the code “MARTHA50”. But hurry up – the sale only lasts until May 10th.

We’ve browsed the selection to find the most comfortable and beautiful shoes on the market, and we’re sharing our favorite selection with you. We can also predict with certainty that we will live in these styles all summer.

Outside the city (Photo credit: aerosols)

These sophisticated slippers made of supple leather are perfect for everyday wear. With a subtle 1-inch wedge, they’re available in three colors and versatile enough to carry around the house or for your big return to the office.

Sandra (photo credit: Aerosole)

Strappy slides are a staple in every closet – and if not, they should be. This pair of jeans has crossed ribbons and is available in two other colors: a metallic and a snake skin print.

Wiese (picture credits: aerosols)

Adorable espadrilles available in six linen colors? Register with us. These soles wrapped with ropes never seem to go out of style. If you’re wearing a pair of heels this summer, let it be.

City car (Photo credit: Aerosols)

These are not typical ballerinas. We love the pointy toe – as well as the ankle strap for more comfort and stability. They are made of supple leather and are available in this perfect camel color.

Vanessa (Photo credit: Aerosols)

If you haven’t discovered that classic clogs are a staple in your wardrobe, you really miss it. These cute shoes are more fun than flats, but more casual than heels. The best of both worlds – and this couple has more than half the discount.

Shelley (Photo credit: Aerosols)

These sleek and versatile flats in four colors make you feel good all year round. We can’t wait to wear them with a sleeveless maxi dress.

Ceramics (Photo credit: aerosols)

These platform sandals use comfort technology in the sole and soft leather straps for ultimate portability. The one and a half inch white platform offers even more comfort. Choose between black and neutral tones.

Hillside (Photo credit: Aerosols)

In six shades of supple leather or soft suede, you will never find such a comfortable heel. With a chunky wedge and platform, as well as classic and minimalist details, these will never go out of style.

Goldie (Photo credit: Aerosols)

The classic ballerina just got a rock star update. These are available in four leathers and have brass details that give your favorite stacking style an entertaining and modern touch.

Nicole (Photo credit: Aerosole)

These sporty mules can handle anything life throws at them. Where can you not wear them with a breathable mesh and walk-in wedge?

