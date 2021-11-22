Everything Halsey Has Ever Said About Having Children

Throughout the years, Halsey has said a lot about having kids.

Prior to their January 2021 pregnancy announcement, Halsey had been very vocal about their future family plans.

The New Jersey native wore a crochet top and unbuttoned jeans in the maternity shoot photos, tagging their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, on their bare stomach.

The screenwriter commented on the social media post at the time, “Heart so full.”

“Sweetness, I adore you.”

“I love you!! And I love this mini human already!” the pregnant actress responded.

Aydin shared a throwback photo of Halsey and the producer at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March 2019.

He wrote on Instagram at the time, “Back when I did a really cool thing I’ll probably never get to do again.”

“Thank you so much for the courtside experience, @iamhalsey.”

We’re the only ones who aren’t watching the game on our phones.”

At the time, the Grammy winner was dating Yungblud, a singer.

While it’s unclear when Halsey and Aydin started dating, they were spotted in October 2020 wearing matching disposable face masks and picking up Blick art supplies.

Halsey dated rapper G-Eazyon on and off from 2017 to 2018, and then dated American Horror Story star Evan Peters briefly the following year.

The songwriter has released a number of singles about their ex-partners, but “More” from 2020 was a tribute to the child they wished for.

“They said it’s pointless, that there’s no hope,” Halsey sang.

“Feeling so unfinished, I’m wondering if we’ll ever meet, and if so, would you recognize me no matter how hard I try to see your face?”

“And when you decide it’s your time to arrive, I’ve loved you all of my life, and nothing could stop me from giving it a try,” the American Music Award winner concluded.

In the song, Halsey alluded to their previous miscarriages and endometriosis struggles, which they told The Guardian made them feel “the most inadequate” in February 2020.

“Here I am, achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I was biologically put on this earth to do,” the author of I Would Leave Me If I Could explained.

