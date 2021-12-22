Everything Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Have Said About Starting a Family

Everything Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Have To Say About Adding To Their Family

Since tying the knot in 2016, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been open about their future family plans.

In March 2017, alums of The Bachelor in Paradise revealed they were expecting their first child.

“Feeling crazy grateful to finally share a little secret we’ve been keeping! We’re already absolutely head over heels in love with our little one,” the Colorado native captioned the photo of her baby bump at the time.

“(hashtag)babyjanner (hashtag)hanginthereTanner (hashtag)eatingfortwotherightway,” says the caption.

“Dad Bod,” the Bachelorette alum captioned the photos on Instagram.

Check it out.

Dad jokes are funny.

Verify.

Being a father for the first time.

“That’s it.

Emerson was born five months later, and in July 2019, she became a big sister when her baby brother, Brooks, was born.

Roper gave birth to her son in the master closet of her home.

“I was like screaming the moment I realized we weren’t going to make it to the hospital,” the cohost of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast told Entertainment Tonight the following month.

“It elevated my pain to a new level of fear.”

“I could see the whole head [before the paramedics arrived],” her husband said at the time.

He was about to receive his crown.

“I was alone when I saw a head of hair and thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God, this is actually going to happen.'”

Roper is expecting her first child in May 2020, according to the ex-ABC personalities.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

The Bachelor alum captioned her Instagram announcement, “HERE WE GROW AGAIN.”

“It feels so good to finally be able to talk about this pregnancy! If you’ve noticed I haven’t been on social media much in the last couple of months, it’s because I’ve been dealing with terrible nausea and fatigue, on top of caring for two kids during a pandemic.

We are so thankful and excited for this baby, despite the uncertainties of this time.

I truly believe that babies born at this time are here for a special purpose, to serve as light workers.”

Continue reading to hear the reality stars’ thoughts on growing their family ahead of their third pregnancy announcement.

Since tying the knot in 2016, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert have been open about their future family plans.

In March 2017, two Bachelor in Paradise alums announced their first pregnancy.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Everything Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Said About Expanding Their Family