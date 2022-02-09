Everything Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift Have Said About Their Private Relationship

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift’s Private Relationship: Everything They’ve Said

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were first linked in May 2017 and have kept their relationship a secret ever since.

The couple has been quiet about their relationship since it began, but a source told Us Weekly in March 2020 that they “have discussed their future and marriage.”

Swift “considers Joe one of the only safe constants in her life,” according to the source.

Swift has rarely spoken publicly about their relationship, despite the fact that he is rumored to be the subject of many of her songs, including “London Boy” and “Cornelia Street.”

In her Netflix documentary Miss Americana, the Grammy winner did make a reference to her and Alwyn’s love story.

In the film, she says, “I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life.”

“We both agreed that our relationship should be kept private.

I was overjoyed.

But I wasn’t content the way I’d been taught to be content.

It was joy without the help of anyone else.

“We were simply delighted.”

In November 2018, Alwyn expressed his desire to keep his relationship with the “Mirrorball” singer as private as possible.

“By definition, someone’s private life is private,” the star of A Christmas Carol told British GQ at the time.

“No one is obligated to reveal personal information.”

Swift got real about incorporating normal aspects of everyday life into their romance in November 2020.

In a Rolling Stone interview at the time, she said, “‘Peace’ is actually more rooted in my personal life.”

“I know you’ve done a fantastic job of carving out a human life within a public life, and I know how frightening it can be when you fall in love and meet someone, especially if they have a very grounded, normal way of life.”

She stated that she made decisions so that her “life [would]feel more like a real life” over which she had control.

“Whether it’s deciding where to live, who to hang out with, or when not to take a picture, the concept of privacy is difficult to explain.

