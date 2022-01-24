Everything JoJo Siwa Has To Say About Her Coming-Out Process

Everything JoJo Siwa Has To Say About Her Coming-Out Experience

Since coming out and going public with now-ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew prior to their October 2021 split, JoJo Siwa has never been happier.

In January 2021, the former Dance Moms star revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ(plus) community.

Siwa wore a black t-shirt with the words “Best” on it at the time.

‘Gay.’

Cousin is a relative.

“At any time.”

Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington, and Jamie Lynn Spears, among others, expressed their support for the Nickelodeon star after she came out.

She also did an Instagram Live, which received a lot of positive feedback from her millions of followers.

“I’ve never, ever, ever been this happy in my life, and it feels really awesome,” Siwa told the audience.

“For a while now, I’ve been content.

“It’s just awe-inspiring.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer appeared on a February 2021 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon shortly after coming out, revealing that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the entire world” at the time.

The singer told host Jimmy Fallon that she had been “crying” on the phone with Prew “10 minutes before.”

“She’s like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m just so happy because now I get to share what makes me the happiest with the rest of the world, and it makes my heart so happy,'” she recalled.

Siwa kept her boyfriend’s identity a secret at first, but eventually revealed that the Florida teen was the one who had stolen her heart.

The two met on a cruise ship and quickly progressed from best friends to something more.

“We were just hanging out, and then I was like, ‘Woah, this girl is fun,'” Siwa said in a December 2020 interview with J-14 about their first meeting.

“I was like, ‘You’re insane, and I love you to death.’ So, I actually met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve.”

However, in October 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the J Team star and Prew had ended their relationship after less than a year of dating.

“The morning I did the Prince Charming, we officially broke up.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Everything JoJo Siwa Has Said About Her Coming Out Journey