Everything Kylie Jenner Has Accomplished Since Becoming the World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

Kylie Jenner just keeps on making those money moves.

It’s been just a year since the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister and founder of Kylie Cosmetics was announced by Forbes as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire, having elevated her company from its humble lip kit beginnings into a full-blown empire thanks, in part, to a distribution deal with major beauty retailer Ulta, increasing revenue for the already-wildly profitable company by an estimated nine percent.

“I popped up at a few stores, I did my usual social media—I did what I usually do, and it just worked,” the mogul told the publication at the time. “I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition]feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back.”

While it would’ve been totally understandable to take that pat on the back as a cue to sit back, relax and bask in the glory—hell, it’s what us lesser mortals would’ve done—Kylie has spent the last year only taking herself to even greater heights. Here’s everything she’s accomplished since being crowned the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

First Fragrance: Making her first foray into the world of fragrances, Kylie teamed up with her older sister Kim Kardashian West for a collaboration with KKW Fragrance. Initially planned for an April drop, the capsule collection officially launched in late August and contained three distinct scents, each playing on the lip kits that Kylie built her empire on. With bottles shaped like a pair of lips, customers could choose between Red Lips (an opulent white floral scent), Pink Lips (a solar flora coconut scent), and Nude Lips (a vanilla amber musk scent).

Skin Deep: After conquering the world of cosmetics, Kylie made skincare her next mission and announced Kylie Skin, which launched with six products, including face washes, scrubs, moisturizers, an eye cream and more, on May 22. “Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something I dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so I can’t believe I’m finally announcing!” she wrote on Instagram. The Kylie Skin Set, which contained all six products for $125, sold out before it was even available.

Balmain Bond: In September, Kylie announced that she’d collaborated on a makeup collection with someone outside the family’s inner circle for the very first time by linking up with fashion house Balmain to serve as the makeup artistic director for their Spring 2020 runway show at Paris Fashion Week while launching a capsule collection to be sold exclusively on the Kylie Cosmetics website, conceived with their creative director Olivier Rousteing, who’d dressed her and her sisters at the 2016 Met Gala.

“We worked together and selected the colors for all products and designed the packaging. We knew we wanted to launch it the same day we do the fashion show so the whole day is about the show and the collab,” she told WWD of the partnership. Sadly, she wasn’t able to be present in Paris for the show as a hospitalization for flu-like symptoms kept her from traveling.

Meme Queen: After uploading a video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics office in October, Kylie went viral when a clip of herself singing her daughter Stormi Webster awake with the now-iconic “rise and shine” launched countless memes and earned covers from stars like Miley Cyrus, Cody Simpson and Ariana Grande. Within days, #RiseAndShine became the fastest hashtag in TikTok history to reach one billion views. Knowing a good business opportunity when she sees one, merch dedicated to the meme was quickly available in the KylieShop.

Kashing In: In November, it was announced that Kylie had sold a majority stake in her empire to Coty Inc., home to dozens of beauty brands including CoverGirl and OPI for $600 million. The “long-term strategic partnership” gave Coty 51 percent ownership focusing on global expansion and entry into new beauty categories. “I’m excited to partner with Coty to continue to reach even more fans of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin around the world,” she said when the deal was announced. “I look forward to continuing the creativity and ingenuity for each collection that consumers have come to expect and engaging with my fans across social media. This partnership will allow me and my team to stay focused on the creation and development of each product while building the brand into an international beauty powerhouse.”

Family Affair: Two days into 2020, Kylie Cosmetics announced its latest collaboration, this one with none other than her nearly two-year-old daughter Stormi. Launching on Feb. 1—aka Stormi’s bday—the collection included three mini lip kits, a mini eye shadow palette, a mini high gloss set and a pressed powder brush, all in adorable butterfly-emblazoned packaging. “I think I’ve been waiting for this moment sine the day I found out I was pregnant,” she wrote on Instagram as she announced the collab. “An entire collection…dedicated to my beautiful daughter.”

Future Plans: In mid-January, Kylie gave fans a hint that she might be planning big things for the future when E! News confirmed that she’d filed documents to trademark the phrases “Kylie Con,” “Kylie Kon” and “Kylie Museum,” seeking to use them on clothing and accessories for adults and children, as well as beauty-related consultation services, classes, workshops, exhibitions and interactive experiences for social entertainment purposes. Could a fan convention be in the works? It sure sounds like it. Stay tuned.

All those accomplishments in one year, and yet, something tells us she’s only just getting started.