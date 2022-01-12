Everything Monica Aldama and the ‘Cheer’ Season 2 Cast Had to Say About Jerry Harris’ Sexual Misconduct Charges

‘Cheer’ Season 2 Cast Monica Aldama Said About Jerry Harris’ Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Season 2 of Cheer did not shy away from the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Jerry Harris, a former reality show fan favorite.

“I can’t even fathom how I should feel.”

“This has been a difficult year,” said head coach Monica Aldama in the season 2 premiere, which premiered on Netflix on January 12.

“But then there are those moments when everything comes together.

It’s the small victories that keep you coming back, the little things that add up.

… Every day, I keep putting one foot in front of the other.

I’m sorry, but I don’t have a choice.”

The 2019-2020 Navarro and Trinity Valley Community College cheer and dance teams were followed in the first four episodes of the second season of Cheer as they prepared for the NCA and NDA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships.

Jerry is still a member of the team in this video, which was shot months before he was arrested in September 2020.

“I wasn’t happy where I was,” he explained in the first episode, “so I decided to contact Monica, see if there were any openings, and now I’m back for my third year.”

“Getting to work the red carpet and interview celebrities was my favorite part of the past two weeks.”

… I suppose I now have a job.”

Jerry is seen joking with his costars and friends about being “America’s sweetheart” in the second episode, as fans approach him to do “mat talk,” which he became famous for after season 1.

Before recording Cameos for fans, he said, “Now I have, like, an agent booking me all different types of opportunities and just so many doors opening for me.”

He maintained his role as the team’s upbeat member from season one.

In episode three, he stated, “I bring a positive attitude to, like, everything I do.”

“That’s something we’ve been lacking for the past year or so.”

And, right now, that’s the only thing about the team that I find challenging.”

The squads, however, found out at the end of the fourth episode that the April 2020 NCA championship had been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jerry was arrested five months later on charges of child pornography production, and he has been held without bond ever since.

