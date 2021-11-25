Everything Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Has Said About His Possible Exit

Val Chmerkovskiy, a long-time pro on Dancing With the Stars, has said that season 30 may be his final season, but his fellow cast members hope not.

The Ukrainian dancer said he was considering moving on to other projects after finishing eighth in Season 30 with his partner, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

“I’ve always been very clear about my desire to return to the show.

I really enjoy the show.

It’s a lot of fun for me to be there.

I am extremely thankful for the opportunity.

“Is this my final season? Probably,” he said in November 2021 to Entertainment Tonight.

“I have no regrets regarding my time on the show.”

The season has left me with no regrets.

I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to bring it to a close with.”

Several months prior, the US National Latin Dance champion told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that he was happy with his position on the show, which debuted in June 2005.

In July 2021, he stated, “I like the role that I’m in.”

“I’m enjoying what I’m doing.”

On my own terms, I’m about to host a tour of 19 cities.”

He admitted that working on DWTS was difficult, but he said at the time that the challenges were just a reminder that he was living his dream.

“We have 12-hour days,” he explained, “and my entire body is exhausted.”

“I’m exhausted, but I love every single ache and sensation.”

That’s when I realized I’d reached Zen status.

This is exactly what I intended to do.

This is what I enjoy doing.”

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, the dance pro’s older brother, officially left the show in April 2018 after finishing seventh with partner Vanessa Lachey in Season 25.

“Listen, I love the show, but I have other things on my mind right now.”

At the time, he told MassLive, “I would have loved to judge and transition into that, but it’s not my call.”

“I just don’t believe I can give it my all as a professional dancer anymore.”

“I’m at a crossroads in my life.”

In January 2017, the former Broadway star and his wife Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child.

“I’m thinking I’ll just be a sideline mascot.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Everything Val Chmerkovskiy’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Has To Say About His Possible Exit

Everything the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Has Said About Val Chmerkovskiy’s Possible Exit