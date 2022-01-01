Everything We Know About Andrew Garfield’s Cancelled ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

Andrew Garfield’s Amazing Spider-Man films were reintroduced to the public eye with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 has become a fan favorite.

Sony, on the other hand, had plans for sequels soon after The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Sony attempted to create a connected universe years before Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters.

Despite the fact that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 did not perform as well as Sony hoped, The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and 4 were announced.

A Sinister Six team movie was even in the works.

In 2014, Doug Belgrad, former president of Sony Pictures, told the Hollywood Reporter, “With Sinister Six in the hands of writer-director Drew Goddard, we feel extremely confident placing the film on a prime date in 2016,”

Garfield was expected to return as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Amazing Spider-Man 3 cast.

Dean DeHaan was set to reprise his role as Harry Osborn, aka Green Goblin.

The first live-action Black Cat could have aired, with Felicity Jones reprising her role as Felicia Hardy.

After Gwen Stacy’s death, Shailene Woodley appeared as Mary Jane Watson in a deleted scene from TASM2.

She wasn’t sure if she’d be back in the sequel for real.

Nobody came back for the sequel, as it turned out.

Sony had plenty of villains to choose from.

Before Sony canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, names like Venom, Kraven the Hunter, and Spider-Slayers were tossed around.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN 3 has been canceled, leaving only SINISTER SIX in development, as well as female team spin-offs. pic.twitter.comWqpcuLEEBI

“I like the idea of Kraven, the Vulture, [Doc] Ock,” director Marc Webb said in a 2014 interview with ComicBook.com.

“I’ve always liked the concept of Mysterio.

Scorpion, perhaps.

Kraven, on the other hand, I find intriguing.”

There were also rumors that Alistair Smythe (BJ Novak from TASM 2) would return.

Smythe is a Spider-Man villain who sends robotic Spider-Slayers after the webhead in Marvel comics.

Norman Osborn, who had appeared to have died, may have reappeared in Amazing Spider-Man 3 as the Goblin King.

The Norman Osborn rumor, on the other hand, was completely unfounded.

Eddie Brock is well-known to fans of Tom Hardy’s Venom movies.

In the comics, the former reporter-turned-host for an alien symbiote only teamed up with Spider-Man when it was absolutely necessary.

Eddie would have appeared as Peter Parker’s friend in the canceled Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Mary Jane Watson was also set to join the cast of…

