Everything We Know About Clayton Echard’s Season 26 of ‘The Bachelor’

A new path has been chosen.

When The Bachelor returns in 2022, Clayton Echard will be the main character.

After Katie Thurston’s season 17 of The Bachelorette ended in her engagement to Blake Moynes in the summer of 2021, speculation about who would take over the role was rampant.

Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer, two of her former contestants, were said to be in the running in August by Us Weekly, with Tyler Cameron, a season 15 alum, also being considered.

The studio wanted someone “who will bring in higher ratings” and “also make for good television,” according to an insider at the time.

In September 2021, ABC threw a curveball by confirming that a cast member from Michelle Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette had been chosen instead, according to Us.

The move was unusual because the teacher’s journey to find love was not set to premiere for another month at the time the news broke.

Echard was set to be the next Bachelor, according to a source, after he was spotted filming season 26 in September 2021.

Later that month, an insider explained, “Clayton stood out right off the bat.”

“Ultimately, producers chose him because he was the best fit for the part.

They wanted to shake things up and go with someone new who hadn’t previously received much attention.”

The women seeking love with the former football player were as surprised as everyone else by the casting.

The mystery adds to the appeal for potential contestants, according to the source.

“It was discovered at the last minute by the crew.

It wasn’t until about a week before filming his intro that the decision was made.”

Because Echard had yet to make his franchise debut when production on The Bachelor began, ABC did not immediately confirm the news, but the Missouri native did so in September 2021 while filming the reality series in his hometown of Eureka.

He said, “I’m excited,” in a video shared by St.

Fox station in St. Louis.

“I’m also very nervous, and I’m on the lookout for my match.”

Echard expressed his gratitude for his friends and family on Instagram later that month, amidst the whirlwind.

