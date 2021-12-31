‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘House of the Dragon’: Everything We Know

A Game of Thrones spinoff series, House of the Dragon, is finally in development at HBO, giving Westeros fans something to look forward to.

After canceling one Game of Thrones prequel series in late 2019, the network decided to go ahead with House of the Dragon, which is based on George RR Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood.

Following some pandemic-related delays in 2020, production on the show began in April 2021.

Casey Bloys, HBO and HBO Max’s chief content officer, said at a Television Critics Association event in February, “George RR Martin’s world is so big, and what’s interesting about it is that he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history.”

“One of the best things about House of the Dragon is that it has a long history that leads to Game of Thrones the show, with many branches.”

Because this is a prequel, none of the Game of Thrones characters, including Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), and Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who were still alive in the series finale, will appear.

House of the Dragon, which is set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones, focuses on Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) ancestors.

Emma D’Arcy will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Crown alum Matt Smith will play her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen.

Rhaenyra is raised as Westeros’ heir, but her half-brother Aegon II contests her claim, claiming that no one in this universe follows the line of succession.

The Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that will be the focus of the new show, is sparked as a result.

Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno, and Steve Toussaint join Eve Best

Although they appear to be sworn to secrecy about the show’s plot, Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower, is happy to talk about the original series, which she had never seen before landing the role.

She explained, “When I read the script, I hadn’t seen any Game of Thrones.”

