Everything We Know About Jennifer Lopez’s Romantic Comedy ‘Marry Me’

Jennifer Lopez’s second studio album, JLo, was released the same week as her romantic comedy The Wedding Planner in 2001.

“Jenny From the Block” achieved a rare feat by reaching number one on both the album and the film charts.

After more than two decades, she may be able to brag about having a number one film and album in the same year once again.

Lopez will star in Marry Me, a new rom-com evocative of her 2000s hits that will come with its own accompanying soundtrack, in 2022, following a brush with award success with 2019’s Hustlers and a bombastic 2020 Super Bowl performance alongside Shakira.

Date of Premiere and Teaser

The rom-com was originally set to be released in time for Valentine’s Day in 2021, as its teaser trailer promised, before being pushed back to May 14, 2021.

However, due to the unpredictability of theatrical distribution in the coming months, the film will be released on February 1st.

11th, 2022

The Proposition

Lopez plays Katalina “Kat” Valdez, a music superstar who is engaged to Maluma’s equally successful Bastian.

Kat discovers Bastian is having an affair moments before she is to walk down the aisle, despite the fact that the two have been making music and planning their future together, which will culminate in their livestreamed extravagant wedding.

She holds up a “Marry Me” sign and finds a guy willing to take her up on the offer in divorced Math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson).

What happens next may make up the majority of the film, as Kat and Charlie learn to navigate their respective worlds to see if such an unlikely beginning can lead to a fulfilling partnership, but there’s no denying that those early moments between Maluma and JLo as a power couple will keep fans of both buzzing.

Lopez surprised Maluma fans with a “No Me Ames” duet between “Kat” and “Bastian” during his 11:11 concert at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Members of the Cast and Crew

Maluma, who will make his big screen debut with Marry Me, has nothing but praise for the experience.

