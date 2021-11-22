Everything We Know About Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas from Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ Special

Everything We Know About Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas’ Netflix Comedy Event

In their Netflix comedy special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas are ready to bring the heat — and the laughs.

“The Jonas Brothers,” says the narrator.

Icons of popular culture.

Superstars in the music industry

They can’t see the light because they’re so high up.

“Holy s—t,” a voiceover said in the TV event’s promo on Friday, November 19.

“They are Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum recording artists with a slew of awards and accolades under their belts.

But, let’s be honest: a Grammy nomination isn’t the same as a Grammy win.

“Do I understand you correctly?”

The “Sucker” singers walked through a soundstage during the teaser, trying to stay positive as the voice continued to slam them.

“The truth is, brotherhood is all about knowing how to talk s—t.

“When you’re family, roasting is fair game,” the ominous speaker added, to which the men retorted, “Yeah, but you’re not our family, dude!”

The Jonas Brothers formed their band in 2005 and rose to fame quickly, thanks in part to the success of their Disney Channel show Jonas, which aired from 2009 to 2010.

From 2006 to 2009, the group released four albums before going on hiatus in 2011.

Before announcing their split in October 2013, the brothers pursued solo careers and ventures outside of music.

Happiness Begins, the trio’s fifth studio album, was released five months after they announced their reunion in February 2019.

The Remember This Tour, which began in August, marked the beginning of Kevin, Joe, and Nick’s live comeback shows.

The men announced their Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which will be released in November, two months later.

Kevin, 34, wrote on Instagram alongside a teaser clip for his upcoming comedy appearance, “Kind of scared and kind of excited.”

“Oh brother, this is gonna be good,” Kevin teased in another sneak peek video the following month. Joe, 32, also expressed his excitement for the hilarious special, writing, “Can’t wait for everyone to see (hashtag)JonasBrothersFamilyRoast.”

Kevin and Joe, as well as their younger brother Nick, 29, are executive producers on the Netflix special.

They’ll also take turns trolling each other in between segments featuring special guests and their loved ones.

Learn more about the Jonas Brothers Family by scrolling down.

