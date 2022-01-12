Everything We Know About Kevin’s House from This Is Us’ Flash-Forward Scenes

Although This Is Us is known for jumping back and forth in time, it’s the episode’s look into the future that has everyone talking.

The scene is set: the family is gathered at Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) lovely home in the year 2032, 12 years after the Big Three celebrate their 40th birthday.

The group appears to be paying their respects to an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore), who is lying in bed with Jack’s brother, Nicky (Griffin Dunne), by her side.

Miguel (Jon Huertas), Rebecca’s husband, is missing, and Nicky is wearing a wedding band on his left hand — two facts that have sparked an Internet theory: Rebecca, who is suffering from dementia, believes Nicky is actually Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), and they are allowing her to believe this despite Jack’s death years ago.

In October 2020, Ventimiglia, 43, told Us Weekly exclusively about the theory, “It breaks my heart that Miguel isn’t around because that’s his best friend.”

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is still absent from the flash-forwards, but Toby (Chris Sullivan) is present with the family.

Although he has stated that “they” are on their way, it is unclear whether he is referring to Kate or his children, both of whom are noticeably absent.

“Hey, look who’s here!” Randall exclaims at the end of a February 2021 episode as a car pulls into the driveway.

“[The revelation] isn’t far away.

Following the episode, coexecutive producer and writer Julia Brownell told Glamour, “I think viewers will continue to get pieces of the future puzzle, and that will certainly be by the end of this season.”

“They’ll be able to piece together a few more details about who might be in that car and when they might arrive.”

Of course, there are only a few people who haven’t seen Kevin’s future house yet, so they can probably start guessing.

But it’s possible.

