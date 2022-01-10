Everything We Know About Season 2 of The White Lotus

Season 2 of The White Lotus: Everything We Know

In the second installment of Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza joins Michael Imperioli and Jennifer Coolidge.

Aubrey Plaza has arrived at The White Lotus.

The Parks and Recreation actress will join the cast of the second installment of the Mike White series, HBO confirmed to E! News.

Aubrey will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends, according to Deadline, who broke the story first.

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was the first to be cast in the series, and Aubrey is the second confirmed member of the cast, though it's rumored Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya.

The first season featured Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

The first season followed the group as they dealt with their individual problems, culminating in a murder in the season finale.

It’s unclear whether White will make the next installment a murder mystery, but it’s certain that it will address a variety of issues with wit and sensitivity.

Imperioli tagged the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement, indicating that the OG White Lotus star will return for a second season.

Director Mike White is a huge fan of Coolidge and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her.

This Sopranos star is packing his belongings and preparing for an adventure he will never forget.

Imperioli announced his casting in early January, writing on Instagram, “Very excited to be joining Mike White and team.”

Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, who goes on vacation with his elderly father and recent college graduate son, according to HBO.

Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends, is Aubrey's character, according to Deadline.

Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends, is Aubrey’s character, according to Deadline.

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2