Everything We Know About Song Kang and Park Min-Young’s Office Romance K-Drama “Forecasting Love and Weather”

Song Kang and Park Min-Young’s Office Romance K-Drama ‘Forecasting Love and Weather’: Everything We Know

Song Kang makes a comeback in a Netflix original Korean drama set for 2022.

The acclaimed “Son of Netflix” will star alongside Park Min-young in Forecasting Love and Weather, a complex office romance.

Several teasers for the Korean drama about two coworkers at the Korea Meteorological Administration have been released by Netflix and JTBC.

Between an age gap and a forbidden work romance, the main characters face a deep yet troublesome love story.

Here’s everything you need to know about Forecasting Love and Weather if you’re a K-drama fan.

In March 2021, the two leading actors have been confirmed to star in a new workplace K-drama.

It was originally titled Cruel Story of Office Romance before being renamed Forecasting Love and Weather for Netflix and JTBC.

Girl’s Day’s Yura and Yoon-bak will join Park and Song in the film.

Park’s ability to embody her character was praised by the production crew.

“With her precise diction and flawless acting, Park Min Young completely immersed herself in the character of Jin Ha Kyung.

According to Soompi, the K-drama staff praised her for “pulling off even difficult expert jargon and making it sound natural and comfortable.”

Park is best known for her roles in K-drama romances such as What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim? and Her Private Life.

Song’s first leading role in a K-drama about an office romance is in Forecasting Love and Weather.

Song’s fans can expect to see him in a new light as an actor.

“Song Kang is Lee Si Woo himself,” the production team explains.

We could tell he was putting in a lot of effort to fully immerse himself in his character.” K-drama fans will be hooked on Netflix’s upcoming romance involving workplace rules and a generation gap.

Jin Ha-kyung is played by Park, who is a brilliant and well-organized weather forecaster who prefers to keep her personal and professional lives separate.

As the general forecaster of the 2nd Division of the Korea Meteorological Administration, Ha-kyung has a steely gaze in still images reported by Soompi.

Lee Si-woo and she are diametrically opposed.

Si-woo is free-spirited, a little clumsy, and dedicated to his career, as evidenced by his impressive 150 IQ.

He’s the head of Division 2 of Special Reporting…

