Everything We Know About the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

Everything We Know About the Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022

The 2022 Beijing Olympics will kick off in February, just six months after the Tokyo Olympics.

The Winter and Summer Olympics are traditionally two years apart, with the Summer Olympics occurring every four years.

However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, things are different for the 2022 games.

The winter version of the world-wide sporting event will have the quickest turnaround in history after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed by a year.

The 2022 Olympics will also be the first time the Olympics have been held in Beijing in nearly 14 years.

The 2008 Summer Olympic Games were held in the city.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed the mascot for the Beijing games, a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen, ahead of the athletic competition.

In a press release issued in February 2019, the committee said, “‘Bing’ means ice and also symbolizes purity and strength.”

“‘Dwen Dwen,’ on the other hand, is a child.

The mascot represents athletes’ strength and determination, and will aid in the promotion of the Olympic spirit.”

While the Olympic trials will not take place until shortly before the Games, there are a few American athletes to watch.

For starters, gold medalist Chloe Kim is returning to the slopes to compete in snowboarding after winning her first medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics at the age of 17.

Despite taking a year off in 2019 to attend Princeton University, she has been snowboarding since January 2021.

Kim told CNN in February 2021, “I’m so, so happy and grateful that I’ve been able to compete again against all of these amazing, talented, hardworking women.”

“It felt good to get back out there and compete.”

To focus on her training, the California native took a leave of absence from college.

“It’s impossible for me to go to school and be a professional snowboarder at the same time, especially before the Olympics,” she explained.

“I intend to return, but for the time being, I’m a full-time snowboarder, and one day I’ll return to being a full-time student.”

But I’m not sure I’ll be able to juggle it.”

Gus Kenworthy, who represented Team USA at the 2014 Olympic Games and won a silver medal.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Go for the Gold! Everything We Know About the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics