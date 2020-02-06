Everything We Know About the New Saved By the Bell

Well, now we know who’s going to be saved by the bell in the Saved By the Bell sequel series.

Anchored by original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the new Saved By the Bell tells the story of a crop of students from a variety of socioeconomic factors. Since the announcement back in September 2019, details about the new version coming to Peacock have slowly started to come out, most recently with the reveal of the Bayside High’s newest class. Get the lowdown on who’s who and what’s in store when the series from 30 Rock and Great News veteran Tracey Wigfield comes to NBCUniversal’s new streaming platform.

When Saved By the Bell returns to life, Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble—not much has changed—for closing too many low-income high schools. To fix his problem, he sends affected students to the highest performing schools, including Bayside High.

Because this is a sitcom, these new students give the overprivileged Bayside students a dose of reality. John Michael Higgins is the new principal.

Get all the additional Saved By the Bell scoop below.

No premiere date for Saved By the Bell was announced.