Everything We Know About the Real-Life Dr. ‘Women of the Movement’:

Everything We Know About the Real-Life Dr. T.R.M. Howard in 'Women of the Movement':

Alex Désert plays Dr. X in ABC’s Women of the Movement cast.

Howard’s name is Howard.

In Mound Bayou, Mississippi, the civil rights leader investigated the death of Emmett Till (Cedric Joe) and provided a safe haven for Mamie Till-Mobley (Adrienne Warren).

In the trial of Till’s murderers, Roy Bryant (Carter Jenkins) and J W Milam (Chris Coy), Howard played a pivotal role.

In Women of the Movement on ABC, find out more about Theodore Roosevelt Mason Howard and how accurate Désert’s portrayal of the civil rights leader is. Jay-Z and Will Smith produce the six-part series.

Howard greets two journalists who have stayed in his home’s guest rooms.

Mamie Till-Mobley also travels to Mississippi for the trial and stays with Howard.

Howard covered all expenses to ensure Till-Mobley’s safe travel to his Mound Bayou home in Mississippi, despite the fact that it is not mentioned in Women of the Movement.

When compared to T R M Howard: Doctor, Entrepreneur, Civil Rights Pioneer, the series Women of the MomentI accurately portrays Dr. Howard.

Howard’s name is Howard.

According to Google, the renamed Tallahatchie courthouse is a 40-50 minute drive from Mound Bayou today. In 1955, he ensured the safe transportation of Till-Mobley and many others to the Sumner courthouse and back every day in a “heavily-armed caravan.”

The historic city, however, was founded in 1887 by freed slaves as a safe haven, according to NPR.

Isaiah Montgomery and Benjamin Green, both formerly enslaved, established Mound Bayou in 1887.

Mound Bayou was a bustling community in 1955, with a US post office, numerous churches, banks, stores, and schools.

Carolyn Bryant, a member of the ‘Women of the Movement,’ told one journalist the truth; ‘They’re all dead now anyway,’ she said.

Howard discusses the gas station boycott in the series, which he was a part of in real life.

In 1951, Howard established the Regional Council of Negro Leadership (RCNL), which was instrumental in the successful gas station boycott.

In Women of the Movement, Howard told journalists, “It is up to us to make sure that it is a fair trial.”

In Episode 4 of Women of the Movement, viewers…

