Everything We Know About the Reunion Special for the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

The ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Reunion Special: Everything We Know

The Harry Potter cast will reunite in 2022 for a special to commemorate 20 years of Wizarding World films.

Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary is a retrospective special that will tell fans how Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, for those on the other side of the pond) came to enchant viewers around the world.

The reunion will premiere on HBO Max on November 14, less than two months after the film’s 20th anniversary in theaters in the United States.

Warner Bros. gathered the entire cast for a New Year’s Day special, which is far more difficult than wand-waving at Ollivander’s.

Hundreds of Harry Potter alumni, including Evanna Lynch, will join Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

Earlier this year, the Luna Lovegood actress, 30, predicted that the studio would be the only one with the scheduling power to pull off a large-scale reunion.

“Reunions are difficult because everyone now lives in different parts of the world,” the author of The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting told Us Weekly exclusively in June.

“There are a few of them in Los Angeles, and then there are a lot of us in London.”

Matthew [Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom] was filmed in Florida, I believe.

But I do notice a few of them.

… There are mini-reunions, but I believe it would take a Warner Bros. operation to bring everyone together.”

After her participation in the reunion was confirmed, Watson, 30, wrote a lengthy message in which she teased that there would be “lots to look forward to” in the special and shared some memories from her time with the franchise.

In November, Watson wrote on Instagram, “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world, and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time.”

“I think a journalist once said it was annoying how many times I mentioned how lucky I was during an interview and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And I still know.”

The Little Women actress, like Lynch, maintains contact with her co-stars, attending mini reunions with Tom Felton (who played Draco Malfoy) and Bonnie Wright (who played Ginny Weasley).

