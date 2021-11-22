Everything We Know About the ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling Tampa’

Everything We Know About ‘Selling Tampa,’ a ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff

Another brokerage in the Netflix neighborhood! Fans of Selling Sunset are in for a treat, as the season 4 premiere coincides with the release of Selling Tampa.

“Allure Realty stands out from the crowd along the Florida coast.

“This all-Black, all-female real estate firm, owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, has its sights set on dominating the Suncoast,” said a Netflix press release.

“These ladies are as much fun as they are fiercely ambitious, all vying to be at the top of the opulent world of luxury waterfront real estate.”

Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and isn’t going to let anyone or anything stop her.”

Although Adam DiVello’s Selling Tampa follows a different real estate company than its predecessor, Jason Oppenheim was on hand to pass on the legacy in a November 2021 teaser promo.

Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, and Vanessa Villela were all featured in the joint clip, which gave fans a look at all of the Netflix real estate agents.

Rosado, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Chad Johnson, gushed about the upcoming series after seeing the sneak peek clip.

She wrote on Instagram at the time, “Thanks to the cast of Selling Sunset for the fierce welcome to the Netflix family!”

“That’s right, @allurerealtyfl’s Selling Tampa is coming to the big screen, and I can’t wait for all of you to see what’s in store on December 15th!”

Rosado revealed what viewers can expect when Selling Tampa premieres two months ago.

“A powerful minority woman will be seen stepping into luxury real estate,” says the trailer.

In a September 2021 interview with Creative Loafing, she stated, “This shows anyone that if you work hard and no matter what, you can do it.”

“I wanted to take this company to the next level when I first started it.”

“Now I’d like to take it up a notch.”

The real estate broker also expressed her hopes for what fans will gain from following Allure’s progress.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Everything We Know About the ‘Selling Sunset’ Spinoff ‘Selling Tampa’

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]