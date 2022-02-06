Everything We Know About Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim

Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim Allen’s Tim

Tim Allen’s time as Santa Claus has been extended thanks to The Santa Clause, a new Disney(plus) series.

In 1994’s The Santa Clause, the Toy Story star starred as businessman Scott Calvin.

After slipping on the red suit on Christmas Eve… after the old Kris Kringle slips from his rooftop… Scott transforms into Santa Claus in the holiday film.

Scott then has to figure out how to be Father Christmas while juggling his role as a single father to Charlie (Eric Lloyd).

After Charlie’s mother, Laura (Wendy Crewson), and stepfather, Neil (Judge Reinhold), begin to believe their son’s obsession with Scott being Santa is unhealthy, the task proves to be more difficult than he anticipated.

Charlie, on the other hand, comes to his father’s rescue on multiple occasions, and Scott finally accepts his destiny as Santa.

The Santa Clause 2 was released in 2002, and Allen reprised his role.

Santa is challenged to find a wife, also known as Mrs. Claus, in the holiday classic.

Claus must either find a new job before Christmas Eve or find himself a new job.

Meanwhile, Scott’s son, Charlie, has turned into a bully at school, exacerbating the situation.

Allen donned his big red coat for The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause in 2006, the third installment of the magical films.

This time, Scott must battle Jack Frost (Martin Short) to prevent the North Pole from becoming a tourist attraction and stealing his title of Santa Claus.

David Krumholtz played head elf Bernard, and Spencer Breslin played No.

Curtis, a two-eyed elf in charge, and a slew of other mystical beings, including Aisha Tyler as Mother Nature and Art LaFleur as the Tooth Fairy.

Some fans believed they’d seen the last of the Colorado native in both Scott and Santa roles, but they were mistaken.

Disney(plus) announced in January 2022 that Allen would reprise his iconic dual role in a limited series of the same name.

“So here we go again… HoHoHo!” the Christmas With the Kranks star tweeted at the time, confirming his involvement in the new holiday adventure.

Here’s everything we know so far about the new Santa Clause series:

