Everything We Know About ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ on Netflix

Everything We Know About ‘Vikings: Valhalla,’ a Netflix ‘Vikings’ Spinoff

Netflix has finally released Vikings: Valhalla.

The show premiered on February 25, 2022, according to a teaser trailer released today.

The show is also a spinoff of the popular History series, which launched the careers of Travis Fimmel, Clive Standen, Katherine Winnick, and Alexander Ludwig.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about this series, which is sure to be as popular as the original.

[Warning: this article contains spoilers for Vikings: Valhalla, a Netflix series.]

The Vikings: Valhalla teaser trailer on Netflix doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming series.

Deadline, on the other hand, has more than a few answers for us.

The series will take place in the early 11th century, according to the outlet.

While the first season of Vikings focused on the mythological character Ragnar Lothbrook, the sequel focuses on “two of the greatest Vikings to ever live.”

The series begins with the story of Leif Eriksson, who is the first character to be explored.

Ericksson is credited with being the first European to set foot in North America, settling in Vinland on the coast of North America at least five centuries before Christopher Columbus arrived in the so-called “New World.”

In addition, Vikings: Valhalla will focus on William the Conqueror’s exploits.

Most fans of the original Vikings series will recognize William the Conqueror.

He was the first Norman King of England and a descendant of Rollo, Ragnar Lothbrook’s brother in the series.

In 1066, shortly after the death of Edward the Confessor, he led the Norman Conquest.

The London Bridge is on its way to collapse.

The London Bridge is on its way to collapse.

Vikings: Valhalla premieres on Netflix on February 25, 2022.

From 1066 until 1087, William the Conqueror was the ruler of England.

William the Bastard was a nickname for him.

He was the son of Duke Robert I of Normandy, who was unmarried, and his Viking mistress Herleva.

In his final years, however, he faced throne challenges from both his son, Robert, and the invading Danish army.

The throne of England is currently occupied by the descendants of William the Conqueror.

In fact, every British monarch since William the Conqueror’s reign is a descendant of him, according to history.

The Vikings: Valhalla series will tell his story.

