Everything We Know So Far About Dior’s ‘Indefinitely’ Postponed Travis Scott Collaboration

Dior’s Travis Scott Collaboration Has Been Postponed ‘Indefinitely’: Here’s What We Know So Far

The pause button has been pressed.

Dior has “indefinitely” postponed its collaboration with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack creative house in the aftermath of the Astroworld Festival tragedy on November 5.

The collection, which was first teased in June, was the French luxury label’s first collaboration with a musician.

Despite the fact that the capsule collection with the 30-year-old rapper was set to debut in January, Dior issued a statement to WWD announcing that it has been put on hold until further notice.

“Dior has decided to postpone the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection indefinitely out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld,” the official statement read.

Following a crowd surge during Scott’s headlining performance, ten people were killed and many more were injured.

The performer has denied legal liability in the events that led to the aforementioned injuries and fatalities in the weeks since the tragedy, causing outrage among those who believe he should be held accountable.

Scott claimed in his first public interview after the incident that he didn’t find out the nature of the concertgoers’ injuries until after he left the stage.

He told Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube video on December 9 that fans come to the show to have a good time.

“I have a responsibility to figure out what happened here, and I have a responsibility to figure out the solution, and hopefully this is the first step toward us as artists having a better understanding of what’s going on.”

Following the tragic event, Dior isn’t the only fashion house that has distanced itself from Scott.

Nike postponed the release of the musician’s Air Max 1 sneakers in the “Baroque Brown” and “Saturn Gold” colorways on November 15.

“We are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival,” the company said in a statement.

These shattered brand deals aren’t just limited to the fashion world.

Anheuser-Busch announced on December 10 that production of the rapper’s Cacti hard seltzers, which debuted in early 2021, would be halted.

“After careful consideration, we have decided to discontinue all CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer production and brand development,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“We believe that fans of the brand will appreciate and respect this decision.”

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Dior Postpones Travis Scott Collab ‘Indefinitely’: Everything We Know So Far