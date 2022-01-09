Everything We Know So Far About Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’

Stranger than it has ever been.

The multiverse has been slowly introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the sequel to Doctor Strange will finally dive headfirst into the strangeness.

The end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was released in December 2021, teased Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Following the credits, fans got their first look at the May film’s trailer, and it’s clear that the sequel won’t be a straight sequel to 2017’s Doctor Strange.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-led film will deal with the fallout from a number of other Marvel films and television shows (which means there will be spoilers for every title up to Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) cast a spell that failed, allowing parallel universes to collide in the third Spider-Man film.

While only those with a direct connection to Spider-Man were affected in that film, it appears that the multiverse as a whole is having problems.

Strange asks Wanda MaximoffScarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) for assistance in the trailer.

She begins by apologizing for Westview, which WandaVision viewers will recall as the town she inadvertently magically compelled into her grief-inducing sitcom fantasy.

He now has more pressing concerns and inquires of Wanda about her knowledge of the multiverse.

The concept was first introduced in Disney(plus)’s Loki, which featured Tom Hiddleston (Loki) meeting various versions of himself from alternate timelines, as well as the animated What If…?, which featured the voices of many cast members, including Cumberbatch as Strange.

It’s possible that this will be crucial.

Stephen says he never intended for “any of this to happen” in the Doctor Strange sequel trailer, while his friend-turned-foe Karl Mordo (who turned his back on the Sorcerer Supreme in the 2017 Doctor Strange film and now wants to rid all sorcerers of their magic) warns him.

Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) apologizes to Stephen.

“I hope you realize that the most serious threat to our universe is you.”

He could be referring to it in the most literal sense.

Dark Strange, a different version of Doctor Strange, is shown in the trailer.

He resembles the version seen in What If…?

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: Everything We Know So Far About the Marvel Movie