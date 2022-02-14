Everything We Know So Far About Rihanna’s Highly Anticipated 9th Album (hashtag)R9

Fans of Rihanna may have grown impatient while waiting for her ninth studio album, but they are well past the point of impatience — and rightly so.

The Grammy winner hasn’t released an album since January 2016, when she released Anti, which featured the hit singles “Work” featuring Drake, “Needed Me,” “Kiss It Better,” and “Love on the Brain.” Since then, she’s been teasing her next project, but other commitments, such as her multimillion-dollar Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands, have slowed the process.

The album, dubbed (hashtag)R9 by fans, has been in the works for at least two years.

Rihanna first stated in June 2018 on The Graham Norton Show that she was “in the studio and working on new music.”

“You’ll just have to wait and see,” she teased.

When asked for an update 15 months later, the Barbadian remained tight-lipped as well.

In September 2019, she told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, obviously, I’m a confident woman, so whatever I do, it’s gonna be confident — whether it’s the album, perfume, lingerie, makeup, or fashion.”

“Navy, you’re going to have to wait.”

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies.”

However, not everything about the album has been kept a closely guarded secret.

Rihanna confirmed that it is inspired by her reggae and dancehall roots, and Pharrell Williams and The-Dream are among the producers on the shortlist to assist her.

RiRi has no idea when the album will be released.

Scroll down to find out everything we know about (hashtag)R9 so far!

