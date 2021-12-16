Everything We Know So Far About Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’

The cast of Outer Banks has announced that the show has been renewed for a third season.

Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger, leaving fans with a lot of unanswered questions.

Fans want to know if the Netflix teen drama’s second season will answer all of their burning questions.

Here’s everything we know about Season 3 of Outer Banks so far.

Poguelandia has just sent us this…

The Outer Banks will return for a third season! https://twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1

Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ will answer five major questions for fans.

The date was December.

The cast of Outer Banks announced that the show would be renewed for a third season on July 7.

Chase Stokes sends a message from Poguelandia in the teaser, which lasts 48 seconds.

In the video, Stokes says, “I’ve got an announcement.”

“We’ve received some information.

Please start the drums.”

The drum roll is then performed by Madelyn Cline, Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo).

“Season 3, baby!!! Let’s go!! We’re coming back, Season 3,” Stokes exclaims, as the rest of the cast joins him in celebrating the renewal of the show.

“Woogity, Woogity, Woogity,” said Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss (Pope), recreating The Pogues’ handshake.

Fans speculate on how Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s breakup will affect Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks.’

Season 3 of Outer Banks is expected to bring back the series’ regulars, according to Deadline.

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten are among the ensemble cast members.

Carlacia Grant will also reprise her role as Cleo.

In addition, the actor has been promoted to a series regular.

Look at these literal angels rejoicing over the Season 3 announcement on the Outer Banks! pic.twitter.comq3U0TkeTpH

While the plotline for Outer Banks Season 3 is unknown, it is safe to assume that it will continue where the previous chapter ended.

For example, after their attempt to recover the (dollar)400 million in gold failed, the Pogues ended up on an unknown island.

Ward Cameron (Charles Esten), who is now severely injured, orders his son Rafe to track down the crew by any means necessary.

Meanwhile, it’s revealed that John B’s father is still alive, despite the fact that Ward murdered him and threw his body into the river…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This just in from Poguelandia… Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021