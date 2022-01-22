Everything We Know So Far About the ‘Counting On’ Stars’ Documentaries on Prime Video

A new Duggar family show is in the works, but it will be nothing like Counting On.

A docuseries about the Duggars and other reality TV families is in the works for Prime Video.

The focus of the series will be on their ties to The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a divisive conservative Christian group.

After Josh Duggar’s arrest, ‘Counting On’ was canceled.

Amazon Studios announced in December 2021 that it had greenlit a new series from the creators of the Hulu documentary Fyre Fraud and the Prime Video docuseries LuLaRich.

The Duggars, whose TLC show was canceled in 2021 after Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges, and other reality TV families with ties to The Institute in Basic Life Principles will be featured in the new series.

The untitled docuseries is currently in production.

Variety reported that no premiere date has been set, but it will most likely be in late 2022 or early 2023.

The series is being produced by Amazon Studios, The Cinemart, Story Force, and Chick Entertainment.

The Duggars were portrayed positively in TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On.

The Prime Video series, however, will take a more critical look at the Duggar family, which includes Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, their 19 children, as well as their numerous in-laws and grandchildren.

In addition to the Duggars, the show will feature the Plath family from TLC’s Welcome to Plathville and the Bates from UPtv’s Bringing Up Bates.

Here’s how Amazon Studios describes it:

The untitled project will expose shocking connections between some of reality television’s most famous large families and The Institute in Basic Life Principles, a controversial fundamentalist organization and homeschooling empire, following Josh Duggar’s explosive criminal trial.

In addition, leading commentators, writers, and social media personalities will discuss the broader zeitgeist of reality television, social media, faith, fundamentalism, patriarchy, and power.

In the midst of Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial, Amy Duggar blasts IBLP on Instagram.

The Duggars and the Bates have made no secret of their ties to the IBLP, a Bill Gothard-founded fundamentalist organization.

According to a report in Chicago magazine, the IBLP is a secretive, cult-like organization with an authoritarian and patriarchal structure. (Gothard resigned from the IBLP in 2014 following allegations of sexual abuse.)

Several members of the Duggar family…

