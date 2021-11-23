Everything We Know So Far About Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

Everything We Know About Tiger Woods’ Car Accident So Far

Tiger Woods was taken to the hospital after a single-car accident on Tuesday, February 23, which was officially ruled an accident by authorities.

When his vehicle flipped over several times, the pro athlete, 45, was “extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The car “sustained major damage,” and Woods’ manager later told Golf Digest that the California native “suffered multiple leg injuries.”

More details about the crash and Woods’ condition were revealed during a press conference on Tuesday.

The golf champion was conscious when first responders arrived, with “no evidence of impairment,” according to authorities.

“The first contact was with the center median, from there it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, hit the curb, hit a tree, and there were several rollovers during that process,” said Los Angeles County sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Later that evening, Villanueva responded to public concerns on the department’s Facebook page, denying that Woods would face reckless driving charges.

The sheriff stated, “This is completely by chance.”

“We have no plans to press any charges in this incident.”

This is still a mistake.

“It’s not a crime when something happens by chance.”

Woods gave Dwyane Wade and David Spade a hands-on driving range lesson for Golf TV and Golf Digest the day before his hospitalization.

The 39-year-old former Miami Heat player talked about spending a “fantastic day” with the 15-time Major League Baseball champion.

Wade said during an appearance on Inside the NBA on Tuesday, “I woke up today so proud to be able to post that moment for the world to be able to get a little snippet of our moment together.”

“And then I went to sleep and awoke to the news.”

… I’m just grateful that he took the time yesterday to teach me a few things about the game.”

After learning what had happened to Woods, the Chicago native was “shaken,” and he wasn’t alone.

While waiting for an update on Woods’ condition, Alex Rodriguez, Barack Obama, and others sent well-wishes to him.

“Right now, I’m praying for TW,” says the author.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Everything We Know About Tiger Woods’ Car Accident So Far

Tiger Woods’ Car Accident: Everything We Know So Far