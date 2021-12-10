Everything We Know So Far About Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival’s ‘Mass Casualty Incident’

A crowd rushed the stage at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in 2021, killing nine people and injuring many more.

The crowd surged forward and caused a mass accident while the 29-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper performed in Houston, Texas, on Friday, November 5.

During a press conference early on Saturday, November 6, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea said, “This is a tragic night.”

“We know there were at least 8 confirmed fatalities tonight, and we know there were a lot of people hurt in this incident.”

Nearly 50,000 people attended the music festival, according to Pea, who explained that around 9:00 p.m., the crowd “began to compress toward the front of the stage,” causing panic and injuries.

“We transferred 17 patients to the hospital at the start of the mass casualty incident, when it was triggered,” Pea said at the time.

“We won’t know the cause of death of the eight confirmed until the medical examiner finishes his investigation, but we’re in the process — Houston Police Department is sending units to hospitals to identify these patients.”

The incident occurred during a sold-out outdoor festival held at NRG Park.

A source close to the investigation tells Us Weekly that the crowd surge was caused by panic as people fled for safety.

“The quick response from Astroworld security and on-site staff undoubtedly saved even more people from harm or worse.”

According to one source, Scott paused his performance “three times” during the show to inquire about what had happened.

An insider told Us, “He asked for everyone in the area to go help them and bring them to the front.”

“As soon as they realized what was going on, they stopped the show for public safety reasons.”

“Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight — especially those we lost and their loved ones,” the event’s official social media page wrote early Saturday.

We’re concentrating on providing whatever assistance we can to local officials.”

The festival’s Saturday lineup had been canceled, according to the statement.

“As authorities stated earlier in their press conference, they are investigating a series of.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

‘Mass Casualty Incident’ at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival: Everything We Know So Far