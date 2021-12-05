Everything We Learned From The Beatles: Get Back’s Private Conversation Between John Lennon and Paul McCartney

The Secret Conversation Between John Lennon and Paul McCartney in ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Taught Us Everything

During Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, we felt like we were part of the band for about eight hours.

Or at the very least, a fly on the wall, observing all of the collaborations and drama.

However, there was a fly on the wall, or in this case, a small microphone hidden in a flowerpot, during one pivotal moment.

We’re talking about John Lennon and Paul McCartney’s private conversation in Part 2 that turned public.

The director of Let It Be, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, placed a small microphone in a flowerpot on a table in the Twickenham Studios cafeteria.

He was able to record one of the most candid conversations between the songwriting duo that Beatles fans have ever heard.

Here’s everything we learned from John and Paul’s discussion.

Things were not going well for The Beatles following the events of Part 1.

George Harrison had abruptly left the band, and the band’s future was in jeopardy.

After that, things became a jumble.

Paul swung on the scaffolding, and Yoko Ono gave us a lovely wailing as the rest of the band ran through some of the songs they’d been working on like they were Nirvana.

Ringo was the first to arrive at Twickenham Studios the next day, followed by Paul.

John went missing for a short time and didn’t answer his phone.

When John finally arrived, he requested to speak with Paul.

They entered the cafeteria, where Lindsay-Hogg had placed the microphone in a strategic location.

When Paul inquired about George’s whereabouts, John replied, “Well, he doesn’t want to be here.” John went on to explain that George, like himself, would return home.

“Rather than go through this with anyone, I’m going to go home and record in the studio,” John said.

“Like George said, he wasn’t getting enough satisfaction because of the compromise he had to make to stay together.”

“It’s a festering wound that we’ve allowed to… and yesterday we allowed it to go even deeper, and we didn’t give him any bandages,” Paul tried to explain to George, but John cut him off.

“See, the point is now, we’re both going to do that to George this time, and because of the build-up…,” John explained.

“Yeah, we sort of treat him like…

