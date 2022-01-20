Everything we love about glam disco style is embodied in these sequin pants.

The ’70s and disco immediately come to mind when we think of a fashion era that is fun and joyful to dress up in.

This era and its accompanying musical movement were all about being flashy, fabulous, and having a good time — and we love capturing that energy in an ensemble!

Some of the styles worn 50 years ago may seem outdated or over-the-top to replicate today, but a pair of sequin pants like these beauties from JLUXLABEL are modern and fresh — while still paying homage to the iconic era! They recently arrived at Nordstrom and have quickly risen to the top of our shopping list!

At Nordstrom, you can get the JLUXLABEL Sequin Wide Leg Pants for (dollar)60 with free shipping!

From top to bottom, these pants are covered in sequins, and customers say the lining underneath makes them incredibly comfortable to wear.

Some sequin items are scratchy and uncomfortable due to a lack of reinforcement material, but that is not the case here.

They’re high-waisted and have wide, loose legs, which are both very ’70s.

The top-of-the-waist clasp cinches you in, and the pleating directly below the waistline allows the wide legs to flow and move gracefully.

These pants are available in two colors: silvery black or bronze copper.

Both of these colors are extremely versatile, so it’s all a matter of personal taste.

Another important feature to note is that these pants have pockets, which blend in seamlessly with the pleating and silhouette, ensuring that no awkward bunching occurs when you put them on.

Now, we like to give you both sides of the story, and reviewers who identify as short think the length is a little overwhelming.

However, these pants are designed to be extra long to match the disco vibes, so we’re not complaining.

There’s nothing that you can do to make these pants work for your height.

These Sequin Pants Embody Everything We Love About Glam Disco Style