Everything We Need and More: Bad Bunny Modeling the Season’s “It” Bags

Bad Bunny is the one who shows us which “It” bags we require.

The Puerto Rican singer, actor, and producer is already a household name.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Anto­nio Martnez Ocasio, is now modeling the season’s hottest bags for Vogue.

The “Lo Siento BB” singer is also seen wearing a bright yellow Loewe rectangular number with a matching canary coat and a pink Alexander McQueen bag, as well as a blue Willy Chavarria jacket and pants.

In the accompanying article, Bad Bunny mentions that he’s been working with stylist Storm “La Tormenta” Pablo, but his style is influenced by his high school friend Janthony Olivares.

“If I’m on my own, I could wear the same outfit for a week.”

So when I dress up, Janthony says, ‘Damn, brother, I’m proud of you,'” laughs the singer.

“He hates it when I go out in whatever I’m wearing because he’s always acicalado,” she says.

“I love to go find the things I am envisioning in my mind,” he says of his outfitting process, which he compares to his stage and music video looks.

But it’s simply not possible; we don’t have the time.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny is working on a number of projects, including the release of new music.

He recently deleted his Instagram account, leaving no posts — and possibly hinting at something coming soon.

He made his acting debut in Narcos: Mexico’s third and final season last year.

He’s also starring alongside Brad Pitt in the film Bullet Train.

See below for more information on Bad Bunny.

