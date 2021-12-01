Everything will be removed from Netflix in December of 2021.

Everything will be removed from Netflix in December 2021.

NETFLIX is getting rid of some TV shows and movies in December to make room for more content.

Netflix is removing some movies and TV shows this holiday season in order to make room for new content.

Curling up on the couch to binge watch your favorite shows and movies on Netflix during the holidays is a great way to pass the time.

Here are the TV shows and movies that will be leaving the streaming platform in December, along with their exact dates:

Netflix appears to be gradually removing titles throughout December, but the following 48 titles will be removed on the very last day of the month.

If you want to watch Titanic or rewatch Grey’s Anatomy’s Dr.

Make sure to do so before the end of December, Addison Montgomery.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.