Everything You Didn’t See On TV at the 2020 Grammys

The 2020 Grammys is ready to rock!

Music’s biggest night attracts—yep, you guessed it—music’s biggest stars, and tonight is no different. With 15 different acts set to perform, 84 categories to announce and at least one of Rihanna‘s bedazzled flasks expected to make a covert appearance, this year’s Grammy Awards is about to really pop off.

As the ceremony kicks off, we’re bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and beyond—all in real time. Keep scrolling for all the behind-the-scenes action the cameras can’t quite catch.

Red Carpet

3:00 p.m. PST: Lizzo is spotted recreating her viral “bye, bitch” video on a golf cart backstage. See the moment for yourself in the video below!

3:33 p.m. PST: Ben Platt gets a last-minute makeup touchup before stepping out onto the red carpet.

3:36 p.m. PST: Chris Brown and his little girl Royalty arrive outside the Staples Center holding hands.

3:58 p.m. PST: Shawn Mendes and his entourage are escorted to the red carpet—notably without girlfriend Camila Cabello.

CEREMONY!

4:53 p.m. PST: Lil Nas X is slowly making his way to his seat inside the ceremony, but there’s a traffic jam.

4:54 p.m. PST: An announcer asks people to be quiet ahead of a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant

4:58 p.m. PST: The Grammys announcer asks BTS to take their seats over the mic.

4:59 p.m. PST: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are seated near Billie Eilish in the front row. Legend stands up to greet the members of Little Big Town as they arrive.

5:03 p.m. PST: Ariana Grande gets some assistance with her massive train. She rushes to her seat to catch the rest of Lizzo’s opening number.

5:17 p.m. PST: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi spend time chatting with Lil Nas X.

5:26 p.m. PST: Ariana is bopping her head to the Jonas Brothers‘ performance medley. As are the “J Sisters,” because duh!

5:31 p.m. PST: Chrissy cheers on Cynthia Erivo, who is onstage to present Best Pop Solo Performance.

5:45 p.m. PST: Even after his performance ends, Tyler, the Creator hypes up the crowd while exiting the stage during the commercial break.

5:49 p.m. PST: Security guards surround Alicia Keys on either side as they help escort her down the stairs.

6:11 p.m. PST: Camila runs to give her father a huge hug, who was visibly emotional watching her sing.

6:16 p.m. PST: Lana Del Rey keeps an out for boyfriend Sean Larkin, who is walking behind her as they’re escorted out.

6:18 p.m. PST: Lizzo is greeted by a ton of applause as she makes her way back to her seat.

6:31 p.m. PST: Just before her performance, Billie appears focused as she’s talking to her brother and co-song writer Finneas, who is seated at a piano.

6:55 p.m. PST: Demi Lovato makes her Grammys entrance alongside manager Scooter Braun and her mom. She’s smiling while watching BTS and Lil Nas X’s performance, and is getting her glam touched up.

7:07 p.m. PST: Demi takes the stage during a commercial break. She looks completely in the zone as she holds her hands and stares straight ahead amidst the commotion.

7:37 p.m. PST: Ariana jumps up with a cup in her mouth while throwing her hands in the air.

7:41 p.m. PST: Chrissy sends love to Billie when she describes her brother as her “best friend” during her Song of the Year acceptance speech.

7:59 p.m. PST: True to form, Chrissy high-fives a security guard as John accepts his Grammy.

8:28 p.m. PST: Billy Ray Cyrusconsoles Lil Nas X by squeezing his shoulders after losing Best New Artist to Billie.

8:35 p.m. PST: Ariana switches seats with the girls next to her so she can sit next to her mom as they announce Album of the Year.

8:38 p.m. PST: Billie tells Ariana, “thank u, next got me through some s–t” while accepting the award for Album of the Year and saying it should have gone to her.

