Everything You Need to Know About Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 Vaccine Controversy

The fallout from accusations that Aaron Rodgers lied about his vaccination status is still happening.

In early November, the Green Bay Packers quarterback was chastised after testing positive for COVID-19 months after telling reporters he was “immunized.”

Rodgers discussed the NFL’s guidelines in advance of the 2021 season during a press conference in August.

“You know, there’s a lot of talk about it in the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements,” he said at the time.

“On the team, there are some players who haven’t been vaccinated.”

I believe it is a matter of personal preference.

I won’t pass judgment on those individuals.

COVID has been contracted by vaccinated players. It’s an intriguing issue that I believe will be played out throughout the season.”

Rodgers claimed that following his own “research” into the COVID-19 vaccine, he underwent his own protocol and treatments to “stimulate my immune system to create a defense against COVID.”

On November 5, the football player claimed on The Pat McAfee Show that he “didn’t lie in the initial press conference.”

“And my plan at the time was to claim that I had been immunized.”

It wasn’t a ruse or a lie… I discovered an immunization protocol that would best protect both myself and my teammates.

And it was a multi-month protocol.”

“People like Rodgers and others who are publicly doubting vaccines take the opposite tack and just find research that already confirms their preexisting biases,” infectious disease epidemiologist Tara C Smith told The Washington Post.

That isn’t the way science works.

… Treatments can sometimes lessen the severity of illness or shorten the time you’re sick, but vaccination keeps you from getting sick in the first place.”

Despite attempting to appeal the league’s decision with “500 pages of research,” Rodgers claimed that the NFL was aware of his vaccination status and that he was following the guidelines as an “unvaccinated person” during his lengthy appearance on the SiriusXM show.

Rodgers claims he was forced to wear a yellow wristband during practice and team events to identify his unvaccinated status, but he is no longer allowed to do so.

