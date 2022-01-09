Everything You Need to Know About Anna Nicole Smith’s Upcoming Documentary on Netflix

What You Should Know About Anna Nicole Smith’s Upcoming Netflix Documentary

Netflix has announced plans to release a documentary about Anna Nicole Smith’s rise to celebrity nearly 15 years after her death.

In a January 2022 press release, the film’s logline read, “A revelatory feature-length documentary about Anna Nicole Smith, featuring never-before-seen footage of the iconic Playboy and Guess jeans model, who blazed a trail through the ’90s before her tragic death at the age of 39.”

By including clips from Smith’s loved ones, the network claims that the exclusive footage will provide “a unique glimpse into her life outside of the spotlight.”

Smith rose to fame after landing her first Playboy cover in 1992, after being raised in Texas as a child.

From there, The Anna Nicole Show, a short-lived reality series that aired from 2002 to 2004, chronicled the late actress’ life.

Smith’s personal life made headlines in 1994 when she married J Howard Marshall II, a 63-year-old man who was 63 years her senior.

One year after marrying the oil tycoon, the television personality, who already had a son Daniel from a previous marriage, became a widow.

Following Marshall’s death, Smith found himself embroiled in a protracted legal battle with his family over his estate.

After previously being linked to Larry Birkhead and Howard K Stern, the Ally McBeal alum welcomed her daughter, Dannielynn, in September 2006.

Smith’s son died of an overdose in his mother’s hospital room just days after the birth of her second child.

Smith died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 39, just five months after her son died.

Birkhead and Stern fought for custody of her daughter shortly after she died.

After a DNA test revealed that he is Dannielynn’s biological father, the photographer was granted full custody in April 2007.

Birkhead has since explained how little the public knew about his relationship with Smith.

“People think it was like a one-night stand with Anna and then I got lucky and won this DNA lottery,” the Kentucky native told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2020.

“However, it was a bizarre love story.”

