Everything You Need to Know About Danny Masterson’s Sexual Assault Allegations and Trial

When Danny Masterson was first accused of sexual assault in 2017, he made headlines.

After being charged with allegedly raping three women in June 2020, he has since pleaded not guilty.

In March 2017, four women claimed that the star of That ’70s Show sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s.

In December 2017, a fifth woman came forward to say that while she was dating the actor, he “repeatedly raped” her.

Three of the five alleged victims were Scientologists, a religion in which Masterson has been a member since childhood.

Chrissie Carnell Bixler and Bobette Riales, the other two accusers, had previously dated the star.

Since the allegations first surfaced, the Men at Work alum has maintained his innocence, telling Us Weekly in a statement in December 2017, “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me.”

These claims were investigated by law enforcement over 15 years ago and found to be without merit.”

“I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” Masterson continued.

Until you are proven guilty in this country, you are presumed innocent.

In today’s climate, however, it appears as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Masterson was sued by four of his sexual assault accusers in civil court while his criminal case was being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.

After the women came forward against Masterson in August 2019, they claimed that Masterson, the Church of Scientology, and its leader, David Miscavige stalked them, invaded their privacy, and conspired to obstruct justice.

“Make no mistake: Scientology is under attack,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

“We’ve entered a new era.

Victims are realizing that they have options and that they don’t have to be afraid.”

In his criminal case, Masterson was charged with three counts of rape less than a year later.

Two of the women’s cases had insufficient evidence and statutes of limitations, so he wasn’t charged with all five counts.

After arresting the Yes Man star in June 2020, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the news.

If convicted, Masterson faces a state prison sentence ranging from 45 years to life.

