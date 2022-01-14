Everything You Need to Know About Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Live-Action Film Starring Gal Gadot

Everything You Need to Know About Gal Gadot’s Starring Role in Disney’s Live-Action “Snow White”

Tell us everything there is to know about Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White in the mirror, mirror on the wall.

Walt Disney Productions released Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1937, based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale. It was the studio’s first animated feature film.

Marc Webb’s new Snow White will bring the original film — as well as its soundtrack — into the 21st century.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Tony Award and Oscar-winning duo behind the Broadway hit-turned-movie Dear Evan Hansen, as well as the 2016 film La La Land starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, will write new songs for the musical.

Rachel Zegler of West Side Story is set to play the title role.

“I have manifested my entire life, I think I think,” she tweeted after learning of her casting in June 2021.

The young actress got her start on Broadway, but her background in musical theater isn’t the only reason the Webb chose her to play the most fair of them all.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” the director told Deadline when she was cast.

“Her bravery, wit, and optimism will play a key role in rediscovering the joy in this beloved Disney story.”

Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians, Mulan, The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, Dumbo, Beauty and the Beast, and The Little Mermaid, which stars singer Halle Bailey as Ariel and is set for release in 2023, are among the animated films that have been reimagined as live-action films by the House that Mickey Mouse built over the last decade.

Prequel films like Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie as the Sleeping Beauty villain, and Cruella, starring Stone as a much less evil version of Cruella De Vil, have also updated the stories of classic villains.

Three months after the film’s May 2021 release, the Superbad star signed a deal to star in a sequel.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Snow White has been adapted for the big screen.

In the 2012 film Mirror Mirror, Lily Collins played the role, with Julia Roberts playing her evil rival.

Charlize Theron was born in the same year.

