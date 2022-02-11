Everything You Need to Know About E!’s Fashion Week in New York in 2022

E!’s New York Fashion Week in 2022: Everything You Need to Know

E! is attending New York Fashion Week in the fall of 2022.

Find out about upcoming exclusive interviews with designers, celebrities, and models, as well as when and where to watch them.

Allow the stylish shenanigans to begin.

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, and E! will be on the ground to provide you with exclusive access and interviews until the final runway show of the fall 2022 season.

All you have to do is follow E!’s Style Collective Instagram and Daily Pop to keep up with Style Correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi.

Starting in February, you’ll hear from a variety of fashion figures.

Proenza Schouler, Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Tory Burch, PatBo, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, Laquan Smith, Sergio Hudson, and many others are among the 11 designers.

Zanna will not only interview the world’s top designers, but she will also provide an in-depth look at all of the fashion on and off the runway.

E! will make sure you don’t miss a thing, whether it’s a groundbreaking new collection that everyone will be wearing in a few months or a celebrity’s eye-catching street-style look.

In addition, Live From E!: Scenes From NYFW will host “Designers You Should Know” with IN THE BLK, a non-profit collective dedicated to uplifting Black fashion brands, to commemorate Black History Month and show how Black fashion icons have impacted the industry.

It all starts in February.

From January 11 to February 11,

Start with the livestreams below from E! News’ Twitter account (@Enews).

NYFW @Christian Siriano – 8:00 p.m. – Live From E! Stream

5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET).

Saturday, February 11th, at 8:00 a.m. PT

a dozen

E! Stream: New York Fashion Week @Coach – 5:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (ET).

On Monday, February 1st, at 8:00 a.m. PT,

No. 14

And don’t forget to visit E! Online every day for the latest news and photos from New York Fashion Week.

Follow along on Twitter @enews, Instagram @stylecollective, YouTube @enews, and with E!’s official hashtag (hashtag)FashionWeekAtE! for even more daily updates on what’s going on in and around Spring Studios and NYC.

Everything You Need to Know About E!’s New York Fashion Week 2022